CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 86,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Insider Activity

In other CNS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $46,700.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

