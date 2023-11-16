Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 117,873 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,017,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 298,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.