Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $86.99 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Compound has a market cap of $441.21 million and approximately $86.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $55.71 or 0.00151248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,233 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,920,196.92886176 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.03395775 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $99,388,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.