CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPVF remained flat at C$38.00 during trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$38.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.38.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.