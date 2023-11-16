CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF remained flat at C$38.00 during trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$38.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.38.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

