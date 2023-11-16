Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,149,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 1,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,491.0 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMSQF remained flat at $15.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Computershare has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

