Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in October

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,006,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 1,845,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

