Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 142,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,001. Copa has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

