Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 6,772 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 13,782,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,671,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.