COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,607,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 1,374,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

