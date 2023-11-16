COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,208,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 16,519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,488.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

CICOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

