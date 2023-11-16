COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,208,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 16,519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,488.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.