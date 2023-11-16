COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.