COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.