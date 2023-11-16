Critical Review: Cool (NYSE:CLCO) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Cool’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.84 billion 3.01 -$2.16 billion $3.20 32.40 Cool $190.69 million 2.78 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Cool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 3 10 0 2.77 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Cool.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 6.98% 34.59% 3.67% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Cool on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

