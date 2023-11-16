Cronos Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $43.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.