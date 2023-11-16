Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.33. 9,658 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Davis Select International ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Davis Select International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,893,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 434,434 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

