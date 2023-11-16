DeFiChain (DFI) Market Cap Achieves $229.12 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $229.12 million and $10.90 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,085,222,865 coins and its circulating supply is 829,791,665 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

