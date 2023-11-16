Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 191,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,944. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.