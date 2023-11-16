Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Delic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DELCF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Delic has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Delic

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

