Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,150.0 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DROOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 183 ($2.25) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

