DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,422.0 days.
DeNA Price Performance
OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. DeNA has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $14.84.
DeNA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DeNA
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.