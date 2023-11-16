Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 909,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
