Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 909,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.