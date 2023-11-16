dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,762,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 1,641,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.6 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

DNTCF stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

