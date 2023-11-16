Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

