Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $530.00

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.21), with a volume of 223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.21).

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 793.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.05. The company has a market cap of £24.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,171.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.