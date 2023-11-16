Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 551,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

