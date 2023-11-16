Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,873,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 668.9 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock remained flat at $72.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLMAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

