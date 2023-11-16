Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Trading 1% Higher

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. 4,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 29,869 shares of company stock worth $78,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth $109,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth $52,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

