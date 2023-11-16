Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.9 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

