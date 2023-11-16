Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.9 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.51.
About Dr. Martens
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.