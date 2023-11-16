Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.4 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF stock remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.92%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.84%.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.
