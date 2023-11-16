Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 35.65%.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

ECC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,501. The company has a market cap of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,629,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 881,570 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

