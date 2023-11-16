Earl Sibley Buys 18 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £145.26 ($178.39).

Vistry Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 793 ($9.74). The stock had a trading volume of 592,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,354. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 806.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 768.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 966.50 ($11.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 795.17 ($9.77).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

