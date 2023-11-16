ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Shares of ECTM stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

