ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance
Shares of ECTM stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
