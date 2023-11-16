Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

