Elders Limited (EDESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Elders Stock Performance
EDESY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Elders has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.
Elders Company Profile
