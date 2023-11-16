Elders Limited (EDESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Elders Stock Performance

EDESY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Elders has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

