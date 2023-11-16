Elders Limited (EDESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on January 4th

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Elders Stock Performance
Shares of EDESY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Elders has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.
Elders Company Profile
