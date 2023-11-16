Elders Limited (EDESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on January 4th

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Elders Stock Performance

Shares of EDESY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Elders has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Get Elders alerts:

Elders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.