EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$29,266.65 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider David Sedgwick bought 1,174 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$24.93 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,266.65 ($18,641.18).

David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick purchased 358 shares of EQT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.16 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of A$9,722.92 ($6,192.94).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.89.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.