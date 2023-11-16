EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$29,266.65 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick bought 1,174 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$24.93 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,266.65 ($18,641.18).

David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick purchased 358 shares of EQT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.16 ($17.30) per share, with a total value of A$9,722.92 ($6,192.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

