Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 16th (AAP, ACB, AI, BAC, BCE, BWAY, CAR.UN, CHE.UN, CPG, CSCO)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.50 to $6.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$58.00 to C$52.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $447.00 to $468.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $233.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$152.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$77.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$83.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $4.25 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$66.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $142.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.65. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $245.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$6.50. Laurentian currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

