Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 16th (AAP, ACB, AI, BAC, BCE, BWAY, CAR.UN, CHE.UN, CPG, CSCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.50 to $6.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$58.00 to C$52.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $447.00 to $468.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $233.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$152.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$77.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$83.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $4.25 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$66.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $142.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.65. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $245.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$6.50. Laurentian currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

