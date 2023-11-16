ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Volume Hits $278.76

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $278.76 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,820.07 or 1.00181713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006071 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00955382 USD and is down -16.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $44.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

