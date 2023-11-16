Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Esker Stock Performance

ESKEF remained flat at $165.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. Esker has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Esker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.