Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.8 days.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $22.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

