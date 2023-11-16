Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Eutelsat Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

