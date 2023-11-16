Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 1,384,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

EVGGF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $137.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

