Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.9 days.
Experian Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of EXPGF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $39.77.
About Experian
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.