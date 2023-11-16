Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.9 days.

Experian Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXPGF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

