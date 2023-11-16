Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Faraday Copper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,843. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPPKF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Faraday Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Faraday Copper in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

