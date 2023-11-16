Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Khalid Islam Acquires 20,492 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Khalid Islam acquired 20,492 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.48.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FRX traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.02. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.24. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

