Financial Analysis: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

William Penn Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for William Penn Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

William Penn Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $23.49 million 5.30 $2.80 million $0.16 77.31 Pioneer Bancorp $85.18 million N/A $21.95 million $0.88 9.24

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorporation. Pioneer Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

William Penn Bancorporation has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 5.81% 1.15% 0.22% Pioneer Bancorp 25.77% 8.68% 1.13%

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation



William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business loans, and commercial and mortgage loans; and invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. The company serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. It offers its services through full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden, and Mercer Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

About Pioneer Bancorp



Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

