Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.