First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.22. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 888,356 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after buying an additional 274,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,718,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 145,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,374,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 290,360 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

