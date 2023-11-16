Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,448,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 7,363,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 518,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,120. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

