FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Trading Down 4.5%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 23,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 4,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.58%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

