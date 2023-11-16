Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

